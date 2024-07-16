Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,471 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samsara Trading Up 1.6 %

IOT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 1,813,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,692. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.