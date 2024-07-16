Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $96,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TT traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $346.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

