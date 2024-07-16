Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,563. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

