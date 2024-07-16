RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

