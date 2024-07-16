Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

