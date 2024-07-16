Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 4,514,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,055,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.