Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.07

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 46356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

