Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVTY traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.79. 1,051,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

