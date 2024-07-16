Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.9 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.