Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.08.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
