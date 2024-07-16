Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Resonac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Resonac has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Resonac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

