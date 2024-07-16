Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 570,865 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at $57,386,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,359 shares of company stock worth $2,184,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

