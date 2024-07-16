Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.27 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $66.27 million and $9.01 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002331 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.