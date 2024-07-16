Quaker Chemical Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

