Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $272.24 million and approximately $33.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00003992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.66 or 0.05390767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,234,183 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.