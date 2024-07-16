Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 5,008,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,698. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

