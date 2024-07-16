Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2,062.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.19. 1,193,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,754. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

