Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $292,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 328,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,688,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 3.5 %

Toro stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

