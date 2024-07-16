Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $242,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,148. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
