Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $242,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,148. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

