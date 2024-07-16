Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $304,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,080 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 21,298,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,623,262. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

