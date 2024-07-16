Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $257,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,608,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848,613. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

