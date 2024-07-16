Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

CMC traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 1,150,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

