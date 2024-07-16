Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. 2,205,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.