Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,050 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,323. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

