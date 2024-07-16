QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,808 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

