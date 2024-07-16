QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.97. 1,083,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,597. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.61.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

