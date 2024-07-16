QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,731 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

