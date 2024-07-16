QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 158,321 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,321 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Regency Centers by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $65.13. 426,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

