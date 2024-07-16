QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,374 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,374 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after buying an additional 114,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

