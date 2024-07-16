QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,246 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 476.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.22. 410,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,226. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.