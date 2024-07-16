QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,439 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.0 %

ING stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

