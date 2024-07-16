QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 924,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.