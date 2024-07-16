QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,803 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 51,796,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,928,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

