QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of FERG traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.10. 1,845,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.49. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

