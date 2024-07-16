QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,565 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EPR Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 530,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

