QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,349 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 449,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

