Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

