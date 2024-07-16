Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.20 or 0.00011162 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $131.49 million and $2.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,593.60 or 1.00071491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071100 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.87478203 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,800,370.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

