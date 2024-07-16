Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Progress Software by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,896 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 106,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

