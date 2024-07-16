Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 307,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,475 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. 584,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

