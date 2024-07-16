Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,867,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.75. 3,385,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $278.30. The firm has a market cap of $415.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average is $254.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

