Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

