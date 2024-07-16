Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,940,270. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of -484.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

