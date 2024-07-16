Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $431,894.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plexus by 142.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 269.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Plexus by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.79. 142,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

