Piper Sandler Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

