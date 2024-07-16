Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPSI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.88. 94,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,311. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

