PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.26

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 894828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

PHINIA Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PHINIA by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,896,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 3,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 424,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 423,974 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

