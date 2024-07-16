Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.72

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 75429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.53 million, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 78.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.