Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PTPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

