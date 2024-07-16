PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.27.

Shares of PEP opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

